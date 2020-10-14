Bihar Election 2020: Sharad Yadav’s daughter hands Congress, will contest from Bihariganj

Bihar Election 2020: Subhashini Raj Rao, daughter of veteran leader of Bihar Sharad Yadav (now JDU) national president and convenor of NDA and now president of Loktantrik Janata Dal, also Subhashini Raj Rao This time is going to try luck in Bihar assembly elections. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi reiterated promise to enroll, 10 lakh jobs confirmed

Subhashini Yadav, Subhashini Raj Rao, have joined Congress (Congress) membership in Delhi today and they can contest from Bihariganj Assembly seat of Madhepura on Madhpura. The Central Election Committee of the Congress is going to meet today in Delhi, in which the list of candidates for the Bihar elections will also be final. Also Read – Ka Ba in Bihar … BJP gave a reply to Bhojpuri songs – E Ba in Bihar, Video Viral

Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini marries in Haryana Also Read – Political ruckus in Bihar’s politics, Congress news comes out false, know the whole matter

Subhashini Yadav is the daughter of Sharad Yadav and she is married in a political family in Haryana. Subhashini visited Madhepura during the Lok Sabha elections last year and here she also gave a statement against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Subhashini had said that they have left Bihar and are sitting in Madhepura and it means that they are scared. Subhashini made this statement when her father Sharad was contesting from Madhepura.

Please tell that Sharad Yadav is in poor health and he is ill. It was Subhashini who gave information about her father’s poor health and also thanked PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Nitish Kumar and other leaders on being asked about their father’s health.