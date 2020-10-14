Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi nominated from Raghopur, open challenge to CM Nitish

Bihar Election 2020: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav) will contest from his old assembly seat Raghopur. Tejashwi arrived here today with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav to file his nomination and filed his nomination. Earlier, Tejashwi openly challenged Nitish Kumar, saying that if Nitish ji has the courage, he should file the assembly election nomination from his home district Nalanda. I will also nominate from there and will show the defeats in the elections. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Sharad Yadav’s daughter hands Congress, will contest elections from Bihariganj

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, arrives at Hajipur Collectorate to file nomination from Raghopur assembly constituency.# BiharElections2020

Before the nomination, Tejashwi reiterated that if our government is formed, then in the first cabinet meeting, we will give government job to 10 lakh people. These jobs will be permanent.

Let me tell you that even earlier, Tejashwi had surrounded the government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of unemployment and promised that if the people of Bihar give their party a chance, then within two months of forming the government, 10 lakh people Will give government job to

If we form the govt, the first thing participating do at the first cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, ahead of filing nomination from Raghopur today, for the upcoming # BiharElections2020

Citing statistics, he said that the posts of 50 thousand policemen in Bihar are vacant, on which recruitment will be done. He said that Bihar has 77 policemen per one lakh population while the national average is 144 policemen.

Tejashwi said that 1 lakh 25 thousand doctors in Bihar are also needed in the health department while in total 2 lakh 50 thousand doctors and supporting staff are needed.

Similarly, in education, the posts of 2 lakh 50 thousand teachers are vacant in schools and the posts of 50 thousand professors at college and university level are vacant. He said that 66 percent of junior engineer posts are vacant in the state. He had said, “If people here give their party a chance, then all these posts will be appointed. This promise is not a strong intention. ‘

Tejashwi had issued a web site and a missed call number for registration of unemployed on 5 September. He said that over 22 lakh people have got their registration done there.