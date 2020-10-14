Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi repeated promise to enroll, confirmed 10 lakh jobs

Bihar Election 2020: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav) will contest from his old assembly seat Raghopur and he arrived here today to file his nomination. Before the nomination, Tejashwi reiterated that if our government is formed, in the first cabinet meeting, we will give a government job to 10 lakh people. These jobs will be permanent. Also Read – Ka Ba in Bihar … BJP gave a reply to Bhojpuri songs – E Ba in Bihar, Video Viral

Let me tell you that even earlier, Tejashwi had surrounded the government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of unemployment and promised that if the people of Bihar give their party a chance, then within two months of forming the government, 10 lakh people Will give government job to Also Read – Political ruckus in Bihar’s politics, Congress news comes out false, know the whole matter

If we form the govt, the first thing participating do at the first cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, ahead of filing nomination from Raghopur today, for the upcoming # BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/UMWwMMxq3y Also Read – Bihar Election: JD (U) expelled 15 leaders, former MLAs, MLAs, former MLAs included in the list – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Citing statistics, he said that the posts of 50 thousand policemen in Bihar are vacant, on which recruitment will be done. He said that Bihar has 77 policemen per one lakh population while the national average is 144 policemen.

Tejashwi said that 1 lakh 25 thousand doctors in Bihar are also needed in the health department while in total 2 lakh 50 thousand doctors and supporting staff are needed.

Similarly, in education, the posts of 2 lakh 50 thousand teachers are vacant in schools and the posts of 50 thousand professors at college and university level are vacant. He said that 66 percent of junior engineer posts are vacant in the state. He had said, “If people here give their party a chance, then all these posts will be appointed. This promise is not a strong intention. ‘

Tejashwi had issued a web site and a missed call number for registration of unemployed on 5 September. He said that over 22 lakh people have got their registration done there.