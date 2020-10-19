Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav attacked CM Nitish Kumar, said- He has done injustice to Chirag

Bihar Election 2020 Latest Update: In Bihar these days the electoral movement is in full swing. Where can this happen if there is an electoral atmosphere and political parties do not attack each other sharply. On behalf of RJD, CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav has said that CM Nitish Kumar did not do well with Chirag Paswan. Also Read – Awesome – amazing in Bihar election: this Netaji came to nominate after sitting on buffalo

Tejashwi Yadav said that when Chirag needs his father most, then he is not in our midst and we are very much saddened by it. Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar did not correct what he did to Chirag Paswan.

What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav# BiharElections2020

Before Tejaswi, Chirag Paswan himself has accused CM Nitish Kumar and other BJP leaders that people are trying to increase the distance between me and PM Modi to gain political advantage.

Chirag tweeted on Sunday, “Respected Nitish Kumar ji has put all the thrust of publicity in showing distance between me and the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister, who specializes in the policy of divide and rule, is trying to make a distance between me and the BJP every day. I do not have to demonstrate how the relationship between me and the Prime Minister is. Papa (Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan) I can never forget what he did for me from the time he was in the hospital till his last visit. ‘

The LJP national president further said, “I don’t want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fall into any religious crisis because of me.” He should follow his alliance. If you have to say anything against me to satisfy the respected current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, then feel free to say.

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance, had earlier on Saturday also attacked a bitter electoral attack on CM Nitish Kumar. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing on all fronts and said that the state has become hollow due to corruption, youth are not getting jobs and in such a situation, people should think that this anti-youth government should Remove that

Tejashwi is constantly attacking Nitish Kumar in this election environment, while addressing the election rally, he said that corruption in the state has reached a peak. The corrupt have completely hollowed out the state. Instead of eradicating poverty, the government eliminated the poor. This government has failed on every front in the last 15 years. “