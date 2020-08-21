Bihar Election 2020: The phase of election promises started, CM Nitish said – next time we get a chance of service, we will connect the villages with roads

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish KUmar) said on Thursday that if people again give the opportunity to serve, then they will work to connect the villages as well as the state highways and national highways. Nitish made this remark while inaugurating and inaugurating 14405 schemes worth Rs.15192.88 crore of Rural Works Department through video conference. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020 … So will Aishwarya contest against Tej Pratap! Chandrika Rai said this

He said that he has already said that the next time if people again give an opportunity for service, then they will arrange water for irrigation till every field. Nitish said that we do not rule but we do. Service is our religion. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chandrika Rai left JDU, Samadhi Lalu-son-in-law fired on Tej Pratap

It is noteworthy that Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is likely in the months of October-November. He inaugurated the 1985 km roads and 36 bridges worth Rs 1992 crore under the Chief Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana and new maintenance policy. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi said bye-bye to grand alliance, now will announce next

On this occasion, Nitish said that rural roads play an important role in the progress of the state. Our objective is not only to build roads better but also to maintain them.

He said that before the year 2006 only 835 km of rural roads were constructed. Ever since the opportunity to work, development works were done in all areas of the state. Along with better policy making, its proper implementation was also done. Departments were reorganized after coming into government. Rural Works Department was created. Rural roads were constructed through the Rural Works Department.

Nitish said that electricity has been provided to every house under the seven-decision plan and construction of a paved street drain and tap water scheme to every house is almost complete. Under the Tola Sampark Nishan Yojana, about 4,400 tolls were identified to be connected by paved roads, most of which have been connected.

The Chief Minister said that rural roads are being widened. Plantation is being done along the roads, due to increasing green cover, roads will be better maintained. Traffic has been improved due to better construction of rural roads.

He said that 89 percent of Bihar’s population lives in the village. Agriculture is the basis of livelihood of 76 percent people. So far, three agricultural roadmaps have been made, which has increased the production and productivity of crops. With the construction of road, farmers are transporting their produce to the market easily. With this, they are also getting fair price for their produce.