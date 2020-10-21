Bihar Election 2020: Wah Ri politics..Those were touched, whose legs blew today

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: It is said that everything is justified in politics, the sweetness of relations and the sourness of disputes and the opposition of the opposition accusing each other. Here son and father, here the relationship is completely different from the political relationship. Political arch rivals also embrace each other when they meet, know each other’s well being. Also Read – Lalu’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya will increase the odds of stunning! Blessed by touching CM Nitish’s leg

Yesterday Chirag greeted CM Nitish by touching his feet

A similar incident has been shown before the Bihar Assembly elections. Chirag Paswan, who had accused Nitish Kumar of attacking him, took his blessing by touching his leg when Nitish Kumar arrived at the Shraddhakaram of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan held at the LJP's party office in Patna. After this, Nitish met Chirag as well as his mother.

Nitish Kumar, who attended the ritual of his integral friend Ram Vilas Paswan, also talked to Chirag after eating sweets in the form of Prasad. On the matter of touching the feet of Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan said that it is his personal relationship and it will always be.

Chirag today made big allegations against CM Nitish

After that, today Chirag, today released the manifesto of his party, has made big allegations against Nitish. Chirag said that the Chief Minister neither answers my question nor picks up my phone. Chirag said that in Bihar only the officers speak and the officers here run the government. The Chief Minister promotes his officers for this.

He said that there has been a lot of corruption in CM Nitish’s seven decision plan in Bihar. All the work was done on paper. The Chief Minister will go all out on the road. Chirag asked Nitish Kumar, tell me what work you have done in 15 years. Now when Nitish talks about 15 years of RJD’s reign, he should first answer what you yourself did in the last 5 years. What did Nitish do during the Corona period? Millions of migrants were forced to return home during the lockdown, what did the government do for them?

Nitish Kumar wants to become the Chief Minister in the name of the Prime Minister. They know that the public will reject them on their work. My father got food grains in every house in lockdown and if we come to power, Kinnar society will be given a life of respect. I have given a ticket to a member of Kinnar Samaj. You tell me what you have done.