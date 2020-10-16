Bihar Election 2020: What Congress gave ticket to Mashkur Ahmed Usmani, created a ruckus

Bihar Election 2020:What gave Congress ticket to Mashkur Ahmed Usmani from the Jale assembly seat, there is a ruckus in the politics of Bihar. The reason for this is that Usmani was accused of putting Jinnah’s picture inside the room while being the Aligarh Muslim University’s student union president. There was a lot of uproar when Jinnah was glorified. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Ram-Ravana’ ‘entry’ in Bihar assembly election! Know what is the matter

The Congress has given such a candidate a ticket from Darbhanga's webs, after which BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel, while verbally attacking the Congress, said that Congress never meant unity and integrity of the country. The person who worked to divide the country has been given a ticket.

On the matter, JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad said that while giving tickets, any party definitely looks at the character of the candidate, but the Congress has always been giving tickets to such disputed people.

However, the Congress has come to the rescue of its candidate. Party spokesman Rajesh Rathore said that when no issue is found then BJP talks like this. Congress leader Harkhu Jha retorted in strong words to the statements of BJP and JDU and said that the BJP should first look into its predecessor. The party which glorifies Gandhi's killer Godse, sends him to the House, how is he raising the question today. Usmani has never glorified Jinnah.

The RJD has lost its position in this matter. Party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that I do not know about the Congress candidate in the Congress. The Congress must have thoughtfully decided the candidate. Jinnah is not the issue for us today. For us, the issue is unemployment, poverty, the problem of farmers in Bihar.