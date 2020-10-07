Bihar Election: Bahubali Anant Singh, RJD has given ticket to enroll from prisoner van

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bahubali leaders are dominating in Bihar elections. Many Bahubali are trying their luck in assembly elections too. Out of these, Anant Singh, who is called the small government of Bihar, arrived to enroll from the prisoner van. Let me tell you that Anant Singh AK-47 cases are in jail, but even after this, there has been no decrease in his popularity. Also Read – Bihar assembly election thrilling, LJP getting rebels

Anant Singh reached Mokama from Patna to file his nomination from the prisoner van. Anant Singh is contesting from here for the fifth time. This time RJD has given him a ticket. Along with this, his wife has also nominated as an independent candidate from the flood today. Also Read – Bihar: The betel nut was given to kill Mukhtar, AK-47 wire attached to smuggling, know who is Sunil Pandey

In 2015, Anant Singh contested the election independently after differences with JDU. While RJD refused to give him a ticket in 2015, this time RJD has given ticket to Anant Singh and he has come to the election this time. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Chirag gets a big shock again, Sunil Pandey resigns from LJP

It is to be known that Bhokhar voters have more number in Mokama Assembly seat. Anant Singh himself comes from the same caste. Mokama is a region where there was a tough competition in the first election between two advance castes. Even blood was shed. Anant Singh emerged as Bahubali in Mokama during this time. In the 2005 assembly elections, JDU gave him a ticket and he entered politics. Despite the criminal image, Anant Singh has continued to win from this region till today. Their popularity in this field remains intact even today.

Anant Singh is currently convicted for illegal seizure of AK-47 from his residence and is lodged in Beur Jail, Patna. In fact, AK 47 and two hand grenades recovered from the ancestral house of the flooded MLA in Nadwan were found in 2019, after which he was arrested.