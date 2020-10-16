Bihar Election: BJP bid- LJP is Votkatwa party, Chirag Paswan is spreading confusion

bihar assembly election 2020: Campaigning for Bihar assembly election is at its peak now. At the same time, nominations for the second and third phase are also going on. Meanwhile, in the election, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has attacked the BJP’s ally JDU which is constantly attacking. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has attacked Chirag Paswan, the head of the Lok Janshakti Party. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Ram-Ravana’ ‘entry’ in Bihar assembly election! Know what is the matter

Prakash Javadekar said, "LJP's Chirag Paswan is trying to create confusion in the Bihar Assembly elections, his remarks are misleading and will not help."

Javadekar said, "I want to clarify that LJP is trying to mislead voters by naming BJP's top leadership in Bihar." Whereas BJP has no relation with LJP in Bihar. Our alliance in Bihar is with JDU and us. Our coalition will win by three-fourths majority in Bihar elections. "

In his statement, Prakash Javadekar has said that the LJP will not be able to make any impact in the Bihar elections. LJP will remain just one vote-cutter party in Bihar elections.