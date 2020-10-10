Bihar Election: BJP’s tough stand on rebel leaders, withdraw name, otherwise it will be difficult

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the elections to the 71 seats of the first phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly, so far more than half a dozen prominent faces of BJP have left the party and jumped into the electoral arena. In view of the increasing number of rebels, the BJP leadership has now taken a tough stand and the leaders who have nominated so far have given time till the date of withdrawal. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 30 Congress leaders including Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul to be star campaigners of Congress

The party leadership has given a clear call to such leaders to withdraw their names or else they will be expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years. However, the impact of this message of the party will be on the rebels, it will be known later.

At the same time, according to BJP sources, the rebels in the party are not taking the same name. According to the leaders, at least two dozen well-known faces can hold the BJP till the nomination of the Bihar elections being held in three phases. In fact, BJP contested 157 seats in the 2015 election ground as it was the last largest party in the NDA.

This time JDU has become a big party in the NDA. JDU 115 and BJP is contesting 110 seats. In such a situation, this time the party will not be able to contest on 47 seats. In such a situation, the leaders who tried their luck in the electoral field on the party ticket last time, are also trying their luck by joining other parties this time.

Rajendra Singh and Rameshwar Chaurasia are the most popular faces among those who broke away from the BJP. Then Usha Vidyarthi, BJP MLA, Shweta Singh, State Spokesperson of BJP Mahila Morcha, Indu Kashyap, member of BJP Working Committee. Rakesh Kumar Singh, who is associated with BJP, Mrinal Shekhar has also broken ties with BJP.

All these BJP leaders have joined the LJP.