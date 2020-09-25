Bihar Election Campaign Guidelines: Constraints in election campaign in Corona period, these rules have to be followed

Bihar Election Campaign Guidelines: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has announced the dates of Bihar assembly elections. After the announcement of the dates, now the election mercury will start to increase rapidly and every day all the political parties will try to woo the people in the electoral arena with full force. At this time, the country is passing through the Corona problem, so this time there has been a lot of change in the methods of elections. Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also gave many guidelines for election dates which political parties have to follow. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar elections will be in a completely new color, know 10 major changes

This time due to Corona epidemic, the biggest change will be seen in the election campaign of Bihar Legislative Assembly. Several types of restrictions have been imposed by the Election Commission on election campaigning. Now this time political parties will not be able to campaign freely as before. Also read – Supreme Court said – Bihar Assembly will not hear hearing on stopping elections, petition dismissed

No political party can go to the general public to campaign for the crowd. This time, restrictions have also been imposed on the Election Commission. Only five people will be able to go door to door campaign. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Date 2020: Know where and when elections will be held in Bihar on 28 October, 3 and 7 November

The Election Commissioner has also imposed restrictions on the use of social media for campaigning. He said that if any party or person found misuse of social media during campaigning, then strict action will be taken on this too. Along with this, he has also asked social media platforms to keep the rules of elections in mind.

Sunil Arora said that this initiative is election in the era of Corona epidemic, so we have to take many precautions. He said that during the election campaign it will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing.

Along with this, it was also said on behalf of the Election Commissioner that candidates with criminal cases will have to follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court.