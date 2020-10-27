Bihar election: Chirag asked JDU: If I am a jumura, then who is Madari, open this distinction

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The allegation and counter-allegation among the leaders regarding the Bihar Assembly elections is at its peak. LJP President Chirag Paswan has attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his prohibition on liquor ban and corruption in the ‘7 Decision’ scheme and has even threatened to send him to jail. After this, JDU leader Sanjay Jha yesterday gave them the advice of decency and said that Chirag is Jamura who is dancing to someone else’s tune. Also Read – When Nitish disappeared from BJP’s advertisement, Congress played sympathy card, said- CM Babu …

On his advice, Chirag retaliated on Tuesday and asked that if I am a Jamura, then who is Madari? He said that it is said that Jamura is neither me nor tell me now that if I am Jamura then who is Madari. I am constantly being told that I am working at the behest of PM and BJP. In opposition to one person, you start opposing the Prime Minister of our country.

At the press conference held in Patna, Chirag Paswan again attacked CM Nitish and asked why there is so much uneasiness in JDU only on the matter of investigation, is there anything black in the pulses? He said that now only talk of investigation. Right now some jail is being impounded. There is so much uneasiness over the matter of investigation that the reaction is coming on the response. After all, why has CM Nitish Kumar become so upset with the matter of investigation.

Chirag said that if he feels that he did not know, then this truth will come out in the investigation. They may not have known, but the 12 crore people of Bihar knew about this corruption. If no one knew, then only CM Nitish Kumar.

Chirag reiterated that the Lok Janshakti Party has promised to investigate in its manifesto also, if the government is formed, it will be investigated. Every person in Bihar mentions corruption in ‘7 Nischa’. Wherever I went during the ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ Yatra, people said that the most corrupt corruption has happened in the ‘7 Nishchay’ scheme. Commission up to 40-40 percent, why it should not be investigated.