Bihar election date announced, Lalu gave new slogan “Get up Bihari, do preparations

Lalu Yadav: With the announcement of Bihar Assembly Election dates, now the electoral enthusiasts have intensified in the state. As soon as the dates were announced, the RJD (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav) tweeted and gave a new slogan for the election.

Lalu Yadav wrote in his tweet on Friday, "Wake up Bihari, do preparations, rule of the people, this time … there will be a change in Bihar. Officer rule will end. Now the people will rule. " Let us know that to avoid the corona virus infection, Lalu is living on the bungalow of the Superintendent of Rims Hospital and is active in politics through tweet and has been continuously targeting the JDU-BJP government of the state.

Assembly elections will be held in three phases in Bihar

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the Bihar election dates in a press conference today and told that elections will be held in 3 phases during the Corona period. Election for the first phase will be held on October 28, 2020, the second phase will be held on November 3 and the third phase will be held on November 7. The results of the elections will be announced on 10 November 2020.

RJD supremo did not get bail

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was expected to get bail in the fodder scam case, but he has not got bail. In such a situation, Lalu is still a convicted and away from Ranchi in Bihar. RJD leader-workers keep visiting him. Lalu may not be in Bihar, but RJD’s reins are still in his hands.