Bihar Election: Did not get ticket from JDU, Gupteshwar Pandey said this big thing on the ruckus

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: People are saying different types of things after former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey did not get a ticket from JDU in Bihar assembly elections. He joined JDU after resigning from his post. After that, they were being asked to get tickets from Buxar seat. Although he had already said that it is not a wrong thing to contest elections, he also said that he has not taken this decision yet.

Yesterday, JDU released a list of 115 candidates in which Gupteshwar Pandey was not named. Various comments were being made on social media about this. On this, for the first time, former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey spoke to the media in Patna and while giving a big statement that in politics sometimes it happens that it is not what you think.

Expressing faith in the party, he said that I am a vigilante soldier of the party and what responsibility the party gives me, the party will think but whatever responsibility I get, I will play it with all sincerity. He said that despite being in DGP post, I never compromised on the principles nor will I do so after joining politics. It is my religion to serve the needy people, this was my identity and it is still today, will continue to be.

On the question of cutting the ticket on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, he said that I did not do anything wrong, according to the situation at that time, I had done my work and it was also right. I do what I think is right, who thinks about me, what I say, I do not pay attention to it, I do my work.

Let us tell you that JDU has surprised everyone by not giving ticket from any seat of Bihar to Gupteshwar Pandey, a strong contender for ticket in Bihar assembly elections.