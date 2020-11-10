Bihar Election Final Result: These 26 seats will decide who will be the Sartaj of Bihar, the difference is less than 1000 votes

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: The results of Bihar assembly elections may be announced in a while. As the results are coming out, in the same way, the future of Bihar and whose government will be next, is also becoming clear. In such a situation, counting of votes is still pending in some seats. There are currently 26 such seats in Bihar on which all eyes are set. These are the 26 seats that will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Whichever seats these seats will go to, it can obviously form the government of that party. Also Read – Bihar Election: Owaisi’s AIMIM and BSP may become kingmakers in a thorn contest, still waiting for final results

The difference of votes between the two top candidates on these 26 seats is less than 1000. In this case, the pan can change at any time. These seats are witnessing dramatic play of marks between two consecutive top candidates. Bihar assembly election has reached its decisive phase. In such a situation, the attention of all the parties is on these seats and they want their party to win only on these seats. But for this, everyone will have to wait.

If sources are to be believed, there may be a slight delay in the final results of the Bihar assembly elections. Because the number of polling booths has been increased due to Corona epidemic and the number of EVM machines has also been increased. For this reason, counting of votes is taking a lot of time. Let us know that at present, the NDA has crossed the majority figures according to the trends, while the Grand Alliance is not far behind.