Bihar Election: First phase of election campaign stopped, voting on 71 seats on Wednesday

Patna: Campaigning came to a halt on Monday evening in the first phase of polling in Bihar assembly elections. On the last day, all the parties gave their full strength for the election campaign. In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, voting will be held on 71 seats on October 28 (Wednesday). Apart from former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, in the first phase, besides eight ministers Prem Kumar, Krishnanandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Jai Kumar Singh, Ramnarayan Mandal, Santesh Kumar Nirala and Brijkishore Bind are in the fray. Also Read – Bihar: Tejashwi asks for votes for his brother Tej Pratap, says – There is a fight between the poor people and the dictator government

The fate of 1066 candidates is to be decided in the first phase. In the first phase, more than two crore 14 lakh voters will exercise their franchise. 31,371 polling stations have been set up for this phase. Bihar State Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Singh said that mercury force will be deployed at all polling stations. Security has been tightened for elections in Naxal-affected areas. In the Corona period, many types of arrangements have been made for voting. Also Read – Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s picture disappeared from BJP’s election advertisements, know how JDU’s game got spoiled

On Monday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded BJP President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Smriti Irani, including actor and MP Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, while RJD leader Tejaswi from the Grand Alliance Many leaders including Yadav are holding an election rally. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: How will name be checked in Voter List and how to download Voter Slip? This is the whole process…

In the first phase, in addition to RJD’s 42, then JDU’s 35 candidates, 29 of BJP, 21 of Congress, eight of CPI (Male), six of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum) and one candidate of Vikas Insaan Party (VIP) are in the fray. . Apart from this, the decision of LJP’s 42 candidates is to be decided in this phase of voting.

In this election riot, a direct confrontation with the NDA is being considered by the Grand Alliance of the opposition party. BJP-led NDA JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Vikas Insaan Party are included, while the NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) at the Center is separated from the constituency. Here, the Grand Alliance includes RJD, Congress and Left parties.

Elections are to be held in three phases for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar. Under this, voting will be held for 71 seats on October 28 for the first phase, 94 seats on November 3 for the second phase and 78 seats on November 7 for the third phase. At the same time, the votes will be counted on 10 November.