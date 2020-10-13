Bihar Election: JD (U) expelled 15 leaders, former minister, MLA, former MLAs included in the list

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Janata Dal (United) Janata Dal (United) leadership on Tuesday showed its 15 leaders outside path in anti-party activities. It consists of an MLA, former MLA and former minister. JDU has released its list. Also Read – Ka Ba in Bihar … BJP gave a reply to Bhojpuri songs – E Ba in Bihar, Video Viral

After BJP, JD (U) took action against 15 rebel leaders JD (U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, on Tuesday made JD (U) 15 anti-party leaders Expelled from the party for 6 years while suspended from primary membership. Earlier, BJP had expelled many leaders for anti-party activities. Also Read – Rajya Sabha Election: BJP can win nine out of 10 vacancies in Rajya Sabha in UP, SP will suffer heavy loss

Also Read – Political ruckus in Bihar’s politics, Congress news comes out false, know the whole matter

In a press release issued by JDU state president and MP Vashisht Narayan Singh said that the following written leaders are expelled from the party for six years for doing anti-party work.

In this list, there are many other leaders including current MLA Dadan Singh Yadav, former minister Rameshwar Paswan, former minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, former MLA Ranvijay Singh, former MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who are associated with various organizations of the party.

Janata Dal (U) state president cum MP Vashisht Narayan Singh has expelled 15 leaders who have done anti-party work. JD (U) leaders who have been suspended and expelled from the party include these leaders-

1 – Current MLA Dadan Singh Yadav – Dumaram Assembly Constituency

2 – Former Minister Rameshwar Paswan (Sikandra)

3 – Former Minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (Jagdishpur)

4 – Former MLA Rannvijay Singh

5 – Sumit Kumar Singh (Chakai)

6- Former State President of Party Women’s Cell Kanchan Kumari Gupta (Munger),

Pramod Singh Chandravanshi (Obra), former member of the Backward Class Commission

8- Former JD (U) treasurer Arun Kumar (Belaganj)

9- Former Convenor of Aurangabad District JD (U), Tajammul Khan (Rafiganj),

10- JDU Rohtas former District President Amresh Chaudhary (Independent candidate, Nokha),

11- JDU Former Jamui District President Shivshankar Chaudhary (Sikandra),

12- Former party candidate Sindhu Paswan (Sikandra) in 2015 Bihar Assembly Election

13 – JDU worker Kartar Singh Yadav (Dumrao)

14 – Party incharge of Barbigha assembly constituency Rakesh Ranjan

15- Party worker Mungeri Paswan (Chenari)

Let me tell you that JD (U) ‘s ally BJP, on Monday contested against the NDA candidates, expelled nine rebel leaders from the party for six years.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Janata Dal (United) has released this list on Tuesday, while the BJP had earlier released a list to expel some of its leaders from the party, while some of its leaders had already got tickets from the opposition parties.

BJP is contesting elections in the state along with JD (U). In the alliance, Vikas Insan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have also been included. BJP is contesting 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats of its quota to VIPs. JD (U) will try on 115 seats and has left seven seats of its quota for ‘Hum’.

Assembly elections are to be held in three phases in Bihar, in which the voting for the first phase will be held on October 28, while the second phase will be voted on November 3 and the third phase will be held on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.