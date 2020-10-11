Bihar Election: JDU issues ‘Decision Paper 2020’, promising development of every category

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The JDU of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD (U) has issued a ‘decision letter 2020’ with the slogan ‘Progress with justice, Nitish’s victory sure’. It states that it expresses its commitment to implement the ‘Saat Nishchay-2’ program to achieve the goal of ‘Sakshar Bihar, Self-reliant Bihar’ which will prove to be an important program to create a prosperous and developed Bihar. Also Read – Bihar elections: These 30 star campaigners will campaign for BJP, including CM Yogi’s name, see list

This decision letter released by JDU state executive president Ashok Chaudhary stated that his party believes in the ideas and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Karpoori Thakur. JDU national president Nitish Kumar will start the election campaign on October 12 as part of his 'Nishchay Samvad' program by conducting a virtual dialogue with the people of 11 assemblies of six districts.

The decision letter states that in the last five years, seven decision programs have been implemented under which electricity has been delivered to every household. The construction work of toilets in every house and connectivity to every hamlet has almost been completed. All programs are applicable for the youth, whose youth are taking advantage of Bihar. Women have been given 35 percent reservation in government jobs. Tap water has been given in most of the houses and pucca tubes and lanes have been constructed in most of the houses. The goal is almost complete and the remaining work will also be completed soon.

The JDU’s decision letter said that the programs included under the seven-decision-2 include youth power-Bihar progress, strong women-capable women, irrigation water to every farm, clean village-rich village, clean City-developed cities, accessible connectivity and additional health care programs for all have been included.

With the continuation of the program for the youth of Bihar in the ‘Saat Nishchay-1’ program, the youth power of ‘Saat Nishchay-2’ will be provided with better technical training to the youth under the Bihar Progress Program and At the same time entrepreneurship will be further promoted.

Seven ITIs-2 now each ITI of the state And to increase the quality of training in polytechnic institutes, a high level center of excellence will be created.

At the same time, at least one mega skill center will be opened in every district under such mega-skill center (guidance, training in new skills) in every district under the seven definitions-2. And are not studying in polytechnics and want to be trained in new skills.

A tool room and training center will be set up in each division under the seven decisions. New and state-of-the-art machines from many areas are available in one place in the tool room. Among them, ITI And the youth trained with polytechnics will be trained in new technology on state-of-the-art machines.

Under Saat Nishchi-2, not only a high level training is being arranged for the youth but the government will help them to set up their own enterprise / business. A grant of 50 percent of the project cost or up to a maximum of three lakh rupees will be given for a new venture or business.

A special scheme will be launched to promote entrepreneurship among women under the Seven Women-Enabled Women Program of Saatchi-2 in which 50 percent of the project cost or a grant up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh and a maximum of 5 lakh in the enterprises they are engaged Interest-free loan up to Rs. To motivate for higher education, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be given to the unmarried girls on passing the inter and Rs 50,000 on passing the graduation. Women’s participation will be increased according to reservation in regional administration.

Under the additional health facility program for everyone in the seven-year-2, arrangement of door step service with the help of call center and mobile app, animal hospital will be provided at every eight-ten panchayats. All types of medical facilities of animals will be free.

Better availability of health facilities for the people from village to village, health sub-centers will be operated regularly and better and health services will be provided. Facilities available in Primary Health Center, Community Health Center, Subdivision Hospital and District Hospital will be further improved and expanded.