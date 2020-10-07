Bihar Election: JDU released the name of its 115 candidates, including the name of Manju Verma

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Janata Dal United (JDU) has announced the names of candidates contesting all its 115 seats for the Bihar Assembly elections. The most shocking name in this list is that of former minister Manju Verma (Manju Verma), who got JDU ticket from Cheria Bariarpur. Also Read – Bihar Election: RJD announced list of 42 candidates for first phase, see list

Let me tell you that she came into controversy after the name of her husband Chandreshwar Verma in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case. During this time, Nitish government had a lot of trouble due to him, due to which he had to lose his ministerial post. However, this time too, JDU has given him a ticket again. Also Read – LJP gave second blow to BJP, BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia joined LJP

In a press conference held at JDU’s party office, State President Vasishtha Narayan Singh said on the occasion that JDU will contest 115 seats and 6 seats of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha. He claimed that Nitish Kumar will be the next CM. JDU state president said that no one thought as much as Nitish Kumar changed Bihar. Today electricity has been arranged throughout Bihar. Earlier people used to search for roads, today is everywhere. There have been works which are historical in the country. Also Read – Bihar Election: ‘Son of Mallah’ Mukesh Sahni’s party VIP’s bat, BJP gave 11 seats

The pace of development accelerated after Modi became PM in the country. This time too, we will win with an overwhelming majority. JDU MP RCP Singh said that our government has developed every section. Women, backward, Dalits, upper castes have all developed.