Bihar Election: Laddoos are being made to be distributed in BJP office too, people have said – have taken screenshots, will post tomorrow

Bihar Election 2020: The results of Bihar elections are to come on Tuesday. The Grand Alliance hopes that its government is going to form in Bihar. RJD, Congress and its allies are preparing to celebrate victory. Tejashwi Yadav is considered by many to be the new CM of Bihar.

Laddoos are being made to celebrate the victory of the Grand Alliance. At the same time, BJP and JDU are also preparing for tomorrow. Laddus are being made in the BJP office of Patna Sahib Assembly seat in Bihar. BJP is confident that victory will be recorded in Bihar and laddus will be distributed. Many pictures have come out from here, in which it is seen that BJP workers are making laddus.

Bihar: Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Patna Sahib constituency are preparing sweets for distribution, ahead of the counting for #BiharElections that will be held tomorrow. Bihar voted in three phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November. pic.twitter.com/CSlL0ljoMU – ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Seeing these pictures, people are also making many types of comments. Many people said that the result is to come tomorrow and have taken a screenshot of it. The results will be posted tomorrow. So many other people have said more interesting things. Please tell that most exit polls have given majority to Rashtriya Janata Dal and Grand Alliance. If the estimates of exit poll prove to be correct, then there is going to be a change of power in Bihar and Nitish Kumar’s farewell is certain. In many polls, the grand alliance has got up to 160 seats. There are 243 seats in Bihar Assembly.