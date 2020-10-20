Bihar Election: LJP released third list of 41 candidates, know who got ticket from

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: On Tuesday, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) released its list of candidates for the third phase for the Bihar Assembly elections. There are 41 candidates in this list. In the third phase, LJP has fielded its candidate in Narkatiaganj, a BJP seat, where a friendly struggle will be seen between the two. Also Read – Spending limit in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections increased by 10 percent, know how much can be spent now

LJP President Chirag Paswan has not only reposed faith in the old party workers while giving tickets, he has rebelled from the BJP in many places and has even given the ticket to the leaders who have left the party. LJP has made Abdul Razak a candidate from Mahishi. Razak is the son of the late RJD leader Abdul Ghaffoor. LJP has fielded Vijay Prasad Gupta from Sugauli, Paramanand Rishidev from Raniganj, Pramayad Priyadarshi from Laukha, Gautam Kumar from Nirmali, Naushad Alam from Narkatiaganj.

Here, LJP chief Chirag Paswan will release his party's manifesto on Wednesday. Chirag is also going to start the election tour from Wednesday. It is worth mentioning that LJP is contesting elections in Bihar alone after separating from NDA. Voting for the three-phase election for the 243-member assembly of Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.