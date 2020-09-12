Bihar election: Modi government’s big announcement; Air service will start from Darbhanga airport in November

Darbhanga: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Saturday that most of the construction work of Darbhanga airport is almost complete. Before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja i.e. in the first week of November, the operations of the planes will start from here. Puri reached Darbhanga Airport and reviewed the construction works. He said, “Advance booking of daily flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore will start by the end of September. The flights will start operating in the first week of November, before the Chhath festival. ” Also Read – Great news for Bihar: Now fly from Darbhanga Airport to Delhi-Mumbai-Bengaluru

He said that it will prove to be a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar. Arrival and departure halls of planes, check-in facilities, conveyor belts, etc. have already been set up, whatever other work is left will be completed by October. "

Earlier, he reviewed the airport construction works. During this time many officers of the department were present with him. He also directed the officials of the construction agency to speed up the construction work.

On this occasion Darbhanga MP Gopalji Thakur, Darbhanga District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM And local MLAs were also present.

(Input IANS)