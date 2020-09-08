BIhar Election News Live Update: #BiharRejectsnitishkumar was in trend, now Tejashwi gave open challenge

BIhar Election News Live Update: The stirring of Bihar assembly elections has now intensified. JDU held its virtual rally on Monday, which was addressed by JDU National President cum Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Along with this rally, #BiharRejectsnitishkumar has been trending on social media continuously with the hashtag. With this, there was a flood of dislikes on the page of this virtual rally of JDU. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag showed attitude, JDU gave tough answer – do what you have to do ..

Tejashwi has given open challenge to Nitish

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, co-RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, has openly challenged Nitish Kumar by tweeting and claimed that when Nitish Kumar contested the lone assembly election in unified Bihar in 1995, only 7 seats were won. When we fought together with Left in 2014, only 2 seats were won. If they will fight alone in life, then the majestic face will not get a seat even in the tens digit, this is my challenge and claim.

Chirag can take a big decision on September 15

LJP supremo Chirag Paswan is also angry with Nitish Kumar and has even refused to contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. It is being said that soon they are going to take a big decision. Everyone’s eyes are on this Chirag will take a final decision after a consultation with party MPs on September 15 to take further decisions on the alliance in the state.

Tej Pratap Yadav not Mahua, will contest elections from Haspur

Amid preparations for the assembly elections in Bihar, Lalu Yadav’s elder son and MLA from Mahua region, Tej Pratap Yadav is preparing to change his assembly seat. On this, he addressed a public meeting on 7 September. He addressed this by tweeting before addressing the public meeting. He said in the tweet that ‘Now there will be fast dialogue from house to house, I am coming to Hasanpur assembly constituency’.