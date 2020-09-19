Bihar election! PM Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 14,000 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine highway projects in Bihar on Monday as well as inaugurate services connecting 45,945 villages of the state with optical fiber network. A statement released from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the total length of the nine highway projects is about 350 kilometers and their cost is Rs 14,258 crore. Modi has launched and inaugurated several development schemes in Bihar in recent times. These projects are related to rail, infrastructure, bridges, drinking water and irrigation. Elections are to be held in the state in October-November. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How Corona patients will vote in Bihar elections? Election Commission’s big decision

The PMO said in its statement that the proposed highways will pave the way for the development of the state, provide better connectivity and facilities to the people and will also lead to economic development. These projects will facilitate the movement of goods along with the people of neighboring states especially Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

In the year 2015, Modi announced a special package for important infrastructure development in Bihar. The package included 75 projects worth Rs 54,700 crore. Of these, 13 projects have been completed and work on 38 projects is in progress. The remaining projects are to begin. After the completion of these projects, bridges on all the rivers of Bihar will be ready and all major highways will become wide and strong.

Giving detailed information about optical fiber internet service, the PMO described it as a prestigious project under which all 45,945 villages of the state will be connected. This will lead to a “digital revolution” in remote areas of the state. The project will be implemented with the joint efforts of the Department of Communications, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centers (CSC).

The PMO said that CSC has 34,821 centers across Bihar and will use its workforce in this project. Under this project, one Wi-Fi and five free connections will be provided in government schools like primary schools and Anganwadi centers. People will get the benefit of digital services from this project.

