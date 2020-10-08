Bihar Election: Raghuvansh Babu did not listen, Tejashwi gave lantern to Rama Singh

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rama Singh, who was opposed to Rama Singh till his last death, has been given a secret ticket by RJD late night. Tejavi Yadav has secretly handed Rama Singh the symbol of RJD in the dark of night. Despite the continuous opposition of Rama Singh to the RJD, finally Rama Singh’s entry into the RJD was done late at night. Actually, Tejashwi was in constant conversation with Rama Singh. Also Read – Bihar Election: Why is Nitish kindly given to Manju Verma, who came after eating the air of jail, gave ticket

Raghuvansh Babu opposed Rama Singh till the last moment Also Read – Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey did not get ticket from JDU, said – My life was spent in struggles

It was to be announced on Tuesday that he would be included in the RJD and to make his wife a candidate from Mahanar. But it was postponed due to fierce opposition from party workers. However, Rama Singh said in the media that his wife Veena Singh is to be made a candidate from Mehanar, so now Veena Singh can also be given RJD ticket from Mehanar. Also Read – Bihar: Seven arrests in Dalit leader murder case, no evidence against RJD leaders including Tejashwi

Please tell that former Union Minister and senior RJD leader Radhuvansh Prasad Singh had opposed Rama Singh’s entry in RJD till his death. Rama Singh’s entry into RJD was postponed for a long time due to the opposition and resignation of Raghuvansh Babu and now he has got an entry.

RJD announced all the candidates for the first phase

The RJD had announced candidates for all the seats in the first phase of elections. Out of the total 71 seats in the first phase, RJD has won 41 seats. Till late Monday night, RJD had given symbols to 31 of its candidates, then on Tuesday night nine candidates were also given symbols.

RJD workers protested against giving ticket to Rama Singh

After this, on October 5, Monday, a large number of RJD supporters came from Vaishali district and opposed Rama Singh’s entry into the RJD. RJD workers also created a ruckus in front of Rabri Devi’s residence on the information of former LJP MP Rama Singh’s entry into the RJD and his wife’s ticket from Mahanar.

Activists said that former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was not in favor of bringing Rama Singh in RJD. Therefore, even after his death, his wishes should be respected. However, on the uproar of the workers for the last two-three days, the RJD leaders said that the workers who created the uproar have nothing to do with Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.