Bihar Election Result 2020: Chirag Paswan drowned in drowning Nitish Kumar, no open account

Bihar Election Result 2020: During the Bihar assembly elections, LJP chief Chirag Paswan made big claims while giving the slogan of Bihari First and made several sarcasm on Nitish Kumar one by one. Though he did not break ties with the BJP, he had openly contested against Nitish Kumar. In a statement, he said that the LJP will register victory and Nitish Kumar will be sent to jail. In such a situation, it was believed that Chirag Paswan could do something amazing with the slogan of Bihari First in the Bihar Assembly elections, but Chirag's claims proved to be ludicrous.

Votes are being counted continuously. In this, BJP, JDU, RJD, Communist Party, Congress, Independents all have opened their account but Chirag Paswan's party has got credibility. Because till now the account of LJP has not been opened. In fact, Chirag Paswan, who is commanding the Lok Janshakti Party, was fighting the election by separating from the NDA. In such a situation, he showed support with the BJP, but had even talked about overthrowing Nitish's power and sending Nitish to jail. But as the election trends are coming to the fore, the lamps are proving to be a flop.

Chirag had fielded his candidates in 134 seats in the Bihar assembly elections. But till now they have not got a single seat. Though counting of votes is still going on, but it has become most important for the party to save its credibility. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi issued a statement saying that if the LJP had been with us, we would have won more than 150 seats but it is now clear that the LJP has damaged the NDA by contesting separate elections.