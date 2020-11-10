Bihar Election Result 2020: know the electoral condition of Pushpam Priya who describes herself as CM candidate

Bankipore, Bisfi Election Results 2020: Even before the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Pushpam Priya had created a sensation by declaring himself a candidate for the post of Chief Minister by advertising several pages in newspapers. Pushpam Priya, daughter of former JDU MLC Vinod Chaudhary, formed a party called Plurals and fielded candidates in several seats and contested for two seats herself. But she is failing to impress voters. Also Read – Bihar Election Result 2020: Only 25% of the votes were counted, how long will the results come from, Election Commission gave information

Pushamap Priya, who has come to the field after studying from abroad, claiming herself as the chief ministerial candidate in the Bihar assembly elections, has got disappointed. He has received counting votes in both the seats. In Bisfi (Bisfi) seat of Madhubani district, she has got less than NOTA votes. On the other hand, Pushpam Priya has got only 121 votes in Bankipore assembly seat in Patna district. Three-time BJP MLA Nitin is taking a new lead from this seat. In this seat, Congress candidate Luv Sinha (Luv Sinha), son of actor Shatrughan Sinha, is running in third place.

On the other hand, Pushpam Priya has got only counting votes on Bisfi (Bisfi) seat. BJP candidate Hari Bhushan Thakur is leading in this seat. Pushpam Priya is seen getting less votes than NOTA on this seat.

(From input IANS)