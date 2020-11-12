Bihar Election Result 2020: Manjhi meeting Nitish said, I have no desire now …

Bihar Election Result 2020: After the victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the process of forming the government has been started by the NDA. On Thursday, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former CM of the state Jitan Ram Manjhi met CM Nitish Kumar along with his victorious MLAs and after the meeting, Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke big. He said that now I have no wish, now I do not want to become a minister. Also Read – Bihar Election Results 2020: Nitish will resign as CM, ministers will change their faces in cabinet

Jitan Ram Manjhi said that we have stayed on the post of Chief Minister, in such a situation, I will not go into any ministry. Many former CMs have done this, but we would not like to. Jitan Ram Manjhi said that we are not making any demand, even before the election we joined the NDA without any condition. Let me tell you that Jitan Ram Manjhi was the CM of Bihar from 2014 to 2015, when Nitish resigned from the post and handed over power to Manjhi.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's party Hindustani Awam Morcha has got four seats, in which he said that we trust Nitish Kumar, we came to NDA only for him. Jitan Ram Manjhi said that we have not received any kind of offer from RJD and there is no benefit of such offer, we will remain with NDA.

Significantly, this time in Bihar, BJP has become the largest party in the NDA and after that JDU number two has become the party. We party has contested seven seats and won four seats. Apart from this, VIP has also got four seats. In such a situation, both we and VIP need NDA given the majority figures. RJD and JDU also have important meetings today.