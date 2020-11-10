Bihar Election Result 2020: Nota heavy on 21 Sena candidates, Sanjay Nirupam gets sarcastic

Bihar Election Result 2020: The NDA seems to be getting an edge in the trends of the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, but the RJD and the Grand Alliance are not far behind on some assembly seats in Bihar. In this election, Shiv Sena also contested 22 seats, out of which all their candidates are almost on the verge of defeat, in such a situation, during the Bihar elections, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has taunted the poor condition of Shiv Sena. Also Read – Bihar Election Result 2020: RJD lantern may burn late at night, these 85 seats will decide fate

Sanjay Nirupam targeted the Shiv Sena through a tweet. He tweeted and wrote- Shiv Sena contested 22 seats in Bihar. It is heard that in 21 seats, he got less than NOTA votes. So instead of advising the Congress, keep your mouth shut. Please tell that the Shiv Sena’s performance in the assembly elections has been very poor. Here 21 out of their 22 candidates are almost on the verge of defeat and the chances of winning are very less. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Latest Update: BJP Backward, RJD Towards Becoming Largest Party

Shiv Sena contested 22 seats in Bihar.

It is heard that he has got less than NOTA votes in 21 seats.

So instead of advising the Congress, keep your mouth shut.#BiharElectionResults Also Read – Gujarat by election Result 2020: Two more candidates joined BJP from Congress – Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 10, 2020

Tell that only 2.25 crore votes have been counted in Bihar. Right now 1.45 crore votes are still to be counted. In such a situation, the BJP has emerged as the largest party. But by evening, the RJD has taken the lead again. It remains to be seen whether the Grand Alliance will form its government or the BJP-led NDA government will form. At the same time, Chirag Paswan’s party of LJP has also proved to be a fussy bomb because the results they have made before the elections are equally bad.