Bihar Election Result 2020: Pushpa Priya thrice more than NOTA, threat of defeat

Bankipur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: The counting of votes in 243 seats in the Bihar assembly elections is still going on. The NDA has crossed the majority mark on the basis of trends in assembly elections. But Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who contested elections from Bankipur and Madhubani district and declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate, has received a severe blow. There is bad news for them in both the seats. Pushpam Priya is trailing in both the seats. In such a situation, he has also accused of EVM hack in a tweet.

According to the trends that have come so far, Pushpam Priya is trailing on both Bankipur and Madhubani's Bisfi seat. He has got only 333 votes. Please tell that NOTA has been given 3 times more votes than Pushma Priya. Hari Bhushan Thakur of BJP got more than 31 thousand votes from Bisfi seat. At the same time, Fayaz Ahmed of RJD is second with 30000 votes here.

Pushpam Priya made several tweets one after the other during this period. In this, he accused EVMs of being hacked in Bihar assembly elections. He said that the votes of Plurals Party have been transferred to the NDA. If we talk about Bankipur seat, then BJP's Nitin Nabin is leading the way, he has got more than 12,700 votes so far. At the same time, Luv Sinha, who is contesting from the Congress, has got around 3800 votes.