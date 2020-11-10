Bihar Election Result 2020: RJD’s lantern may burn late at night, these 85 seats will decide fate

Bihar Election Result 2020: The NDA seems to be winning in the trends of Bihar assembly elections results, but the Grand Alliance still has a chance. Because in some seats of the state, the grand alliance is not far behind from the NDA candidates. Only 2.29 crore voters have been counted in the state at 5 pm. At the same time, about 1 crore 45 lakh voters are to be counted. At the same time, in many seats there is a direct competition between the NDA candidates and the grand alliance candidates. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Latest Update: BJP Backward, RJD Towards Becoming Largest Party

There is a difference of less than 5000 votes in 73 assembly seats of Bihar. At the same time, there is a gap of less than 1000 votes in 20 seats. At the same time, there is a difference of less than 3 thousand votes in other 48 seats. There are 13 assembly seats in the state where there is a gap of 500 votes and 200 votes on 4 seats. In such a situation, the NDA is looking ahead in the trends, but the Mahagathbandhan and RJD lanterns have started burning again by evening. RJD has gained momentum as of evening. Also Read – Gujarat by election Result 2020: Two more candidates joined BJP from Congress

RJD leaders are constantly saying that they are going to win and the lantern will light up by night. Explain that the number of booths has been increased due to Corona epidemic, due to which the counting process is quite slow. The full results of the Bihar assembly elections will be revealed only late at night. In this way, now we have to see who is made by the government. Because even now twenty five million votes are left. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: Know who won these seats in Bihar, see list

BJP currently leads in 73 seats in the state. JDU is ahead in 43 seats, while VIP can get 5 seats and we can get 3 seats. Speaking of RJD, it is leading in 71 seats. At the same time, Congress, the alliance partner of the Grand Alliance, was ahead in 21 seats and CPIML was leading in 12 seats.