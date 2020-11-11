Bihar Election Result Gaya 2020: Jeetan-Prem won in Gaya, Khoob Barsa Nota, Kaun Hara-Kaun won, see List ..

Bihar Election Result Gaya 2020: The result of Bihar assembly election has come late on Tuesday. Somewhere celebrating victory, somewhere, churning begins. In the voting for 10 seats of Gaya Assembly, while people have maintained faith in the old leaders on one side, the nota button has also been pressed a lot. Out of the 10 seats, the people of Gaya Urban have expressed confidence in the BJP itself and Prem Kumar has won from here. At the same time, Jitan Ram Manjhi of Ham from Imamganj won, and RJD’s Sarvajit became the winner from Bodh Gaya. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: Congress-RJD has accused the counting of votes, then the Election Commission said this big thing

Meanwhile, if you talk about NOTA, then it has also shown a big game in Gaya. The most nota button was pressed by the voters of Sherghati constituency. Here, NOTA got 5194 votes, while the lowest number of voters of Gurua assembly constituency pressed 958 NOTA buttons. In Gaya Town Assembly, 1476 voters pressed the NOTA button. Also Read – Bihar Election Result Patna 2020: Who won 14 seats in Patna, who lost, see full list

-Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Result: BJP’s Prem Kumar from Gaya Town won by 66932 votes, Congress candidate Akhauri Onkarath lost. He got 55034 votes. Also Read – Bihar Election Result 2020: Owaisi spoiled the game of fast, know how to change the equation

-Atri Vidhan Sabha Result: Ajay Yadav of RJD won from Attari, got 62658 votes, JDU’s Manorama Devi has lost the election, got 54727 votes while 4561 people pressed the note button.

-Belaganj Vidhan Sabha Result: Surendra Prasad Yadav of RJD won 79708 votes from Belaganj, while Abhay Kumar Sinha of JDU lost the election. He got 55745 votes, while 3071 people pressed the NOTA button.

-Bodhgaya Vidhan Sabha Result: Sarvajit Kumar of RJD has got 80926 votes in Bodh Gaya and he has won. He has defeated Hari Manjhi of BJP. 2500 people have voted for NOTA.

-Iamamganj Vidhan Sabha Result: Jitanram Manjhi of Ham from Imamganj has won by 78762 votes, while Uday Narayan Chaudhary has lost from here. 4705 people have pressed the NOTA button.

-Barachatti Vidhan Sabha Result: In Barachatti, Jyoti Devi of HAM has won the election, she has got 72691 votes, while Samta Devi of RJD has lost the election. Nota has been liked by 3767 people.

-Tikari Vidhan Sabha Result: From Tikari, Hum candidate Anil Kumar has got 70359 votes and he has won, while Sumant Kumar from Congress has lost the election. 1171 people like Nota.

-Wazirganj Vidhan Sabha Result: BJP’s Virender Singh has won the election from Wazirganj, he has got 70713 votes, while Congress’s Shashi Shekhar Singh has lost, NOTA has become the choice of 1548 people.

-Sherghanti Vidhan Sabha Result: RJD’s Manju Agarwal has won from Sherghati with 61804 votes, while JDU’s Vinod Prasad Yadav has lost the election. 5194 people have pressed NOTA.

-Gurua Vidhan Sabha Result: RJD’s Vinay Kumar has won by 70761 votes while BJP’s Rajiv Nandan has lost. 958 people have pressed NOTA.