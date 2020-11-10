Bihar Election Result Live: Early trends start coming in Bihar- know which party is ahead

Bihar Election Result Live: The initial trends of the three-phase assembly elections in Bihar have started coming. The grand alliance is moving ahead in the initial trends. The grand coalition government was also seen in the exit polls estimates. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: The latest update of the four assembly seats of Madhepura, know here whose pan is heavy …

Kishtam of 3733 candidates imprisoned in EVM

In Bihar, the fate of 3733 candidates has been captured in EVM in the three-phase assembly election. These figures include 371 women. Also Read – Sheohar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2020 live update: 16 candidates are in single seat of district, know here the trend

Elections on 71 seats in the first phase

In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, votes were cast in 71 seats on 28 October. A total of 1066 candidates were in the fray in the first phase, which included 114 women and 952 men. Also Read – Purnea Assembly Seats 2020 Results Live Updates Today: Know the latest election trends of all 7 seats in Purnia

Polling in 94 seats in second phase

Voting for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on 3 November. In the second phase, voting was held in 94 seats in 17 districts. There were 1464 candidates in the fray in this phase.

Voting on 78 seats in the third phase

In the third phase, on November 7, voting was held on 78 assembly seats in 15 districts. 1204 candidates were in the fray in the last phase of voting.

Criminal background 1157 candidates chose to contestand

More than 1100 candidates of criminal background contested this time. This information has been given by the Election Commission. According to the data available by the commission, a total of 1157 candidates were of criminal background in the three-phase election.

Majority figure 122

The majority figure in the 243-member Bihar assembly is 122. If the estimates of exit polls prove to be correct, then there is a possibility of formation of a grand coalition government in Bihar.