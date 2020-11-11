Bihar Election Result Patna 2020: Who won 14 seats in Patna, who lost, see full list

Bihar Election Result Patna 2020: In the Bihar assembly elections, the NDA has won the tough competition between the Grand Alliance and the NDA. The counting process, which started at 8 am on Tuesday morning, continued till late in the night and there was a fierce struggle between the two alliances in the counting. Eventually the NDA crossed the magic figure of 125 seats and won. Also Read – Bihar Election Result 2020: Owaisi spoiled the game of fast, know how to change the equation

Talking about the 14 seats of the capital Patna, the four seats of the city Digha, Kumhar, Bankipur, Patna Sahib seats were again in the possession of BJP and on the other hand in the assembly seats of rural areas of Patna like Mokama, Danapur, Bakhtiyarpur, Fatuha RJD has captured seats. Also Read – Patna sahib Vidhan Sabha Seat Result 2020: Long battle between BJP and Congress, Nandkishore Yadav wins

-Mokama Vidhan Sabha Result: In Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh of RJD has won, he got 78721 votes and Rajiv Lochan of JDU got 42964 votes. Also Read – Bihar Election Results 2020: extinguished flame of lamp-lantern, lotus feeding at arrow point in Bihar

-Barh Vidhan Sabha Result: BJP’s Gyanendra Kumar Singh won the elections from Flood Assembly seat, if he got 49 thousand 327 votes, then Satyendra Bahadur of Congress lost. He received 39,087 votes.

-Bakhtiyarpur Vidhan Sabha Result: Anirudh Kumar of RJD from Bakhtiyarpur won by 89,483 votes, while BJP’s Rannvijay Singh alias Lallu Mukhiya lost 68,811 votes.

– Fatuha Vidhan Sabha Result: Ramanand Yadav of RJD won from Fatuha with 85,769 votes, defeated by BJP’s Satyendra Kumar Singh. He has received 66, 399 votes.

-Patna sahib Vidhan Sabha Result: BJP’s Nandkishore Yadav won from Patna Sahib by 97692 votes, Congress’s Praveen Kushwaha lost.

-Paliganj Vidhan Sabha Result: Jayawardhan Yadav alias Bacha Yadav of JDU won in Paliganj, Usha students of LJP lost.

-Bankipore Vidhan Sabha Result: BJP’s Nitin Naveen has won the Bankipur Assembly seat by 37 thousand votes. Congress has defeated Luv Sinha, son of actor Shatrughan Sinha, who is contesting from here.

-Phulwari Vidhan Sabha Result: JDU’s Arun Manjhi won from Phulwari seat by 77267 votes. Congress’s Surendra Paswan lost from here.

-Bikram Vidhan Sabha Result: Independent candidate from Bikram seat Anil Kumar won by 50717 votes, here BJP candidate Atul Kumar got 14439 votes.

-Digha Vidhan Sabha Result: BJP’s Sanjeev Chaurasia has won from Digha seat by 97044 votes while Shashi Yadav of the Left has got 50971 votes.

-Kumhrar Vidhan Sabha Result: BJP’s Arun Kumar Sinha won Kumharrar seat by 81400 votes, while RJD candidate Dharmendra Kumar lost.

-DanapurVidhan Sabha Result: Reetlal Yadav has won from Danapur, he has got 89895 votes, while Asha Devi of BJP has lost, she has got 73971 votes.

-Masadhi Vidhan Sabha Result: RJD’s Rekha Devi has won the election from the draft seat, she has got 98996 votes. JDU’s Nutan Paswan got 66469 votes from this seat.

-Maner Vidhan Sabha Result: RJD’s brother Virendra has won the election from Maner, he has got 94223 votes, defeated his close rival Nikhil Anand of BJP.