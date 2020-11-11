Bihar Election Results 2020: Bihar becomes NDA, Nitish will become CM to create this new history!

Bihar Election Results 2020: The results of the Bihar Assembly Election Results were announced by late Tuesday night in which the NDA has got a majority and the Grand Alliance has lost. The results have decided that Nitish Kumar is the choice of the people of Bihar, especially half the population. By the way, a new graph of BJP has shown in this election. But with this victory, Nitish Kumar will create a new history if he becomes the Chief Minister of NDA. Also Read – Bihar Election: Owaisi’s AIMIM and BSP may become kingmakers in a thorn contest, still waiting for final results

Nitish Kumar became Bihar's CM six times….

Nitish became the first Chief Minister of Bihar in 2000 by defeating RJD, but his government fell due to not being able to prove majority in a few days. Then in 2005, BJP and JDU contested together and won. Then BJP-JDU Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the oath of CM again on 24 November 2005 and ran the government of Bihar for five years.

After this, in the 2010 elections, the public once again chose the BJP-JDU alliance and Nitish took the oath of CM for the third time on 26 November 2010. After four years, after the defeat of the BJP-JDU alliance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM post on morality and made Jitan Ram Manjhi the Chief Minister of Bihar. But then on 22 February 2015, he was sworn in again for the fourth time as CM. He had separated from the BJP then.

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, who were each other’s rivals in Bihar, united and formed a grand alliance with the Congress. In the Grand Alliance, the RJD-JDU fought together and defeated the BJP-led NDA. After the historic victory of the Grand Alliance, Nitish Kumar was sworn in for the 5th time on 20 November 2015.

The Grand Alliance government could not last long and Nitish Kumar parted from the RJD and joined the BJP again and the NDA government was formed in Bihar with the BJP overnight and Nitish Kumar was sworn in as CM for the sixth time on 27 July 2017.

Nitish will become CM for the seventh time

The results of the 2020 assembly are in front of everyone and despite all efforts, the Grand Alliance has lagged behind and the NDA government is going to form. But this time BJP has won more seats than JDU. In such a situation, if according to the promise Nitish Kumar will take over the leadership of Bihar and take oath of the post of CM, then that too will be a history. Nitish Kumar will become the first Chief Minister to be sworn in as CM for the seventh time.