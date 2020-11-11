Bihar Election Results 2020: Flame extinguished by Chirag-lantern, lotus feeding at arrow point in Bihar

Bihar Election Results 2020: Despite the anti-incumbency in Bihar and the opposition’s tough challenge, the NDA led by Nitish Kumar has achieved the magic figure of majority in Bihar and now the NDA government will form in Bihar. The NDA won 125 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, while the opposition Grand Alliance won 110 seats. After the thorn collision and late night results, it became clear that Bihar has again chosen NDA. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result Final Tally Live Updates: Results of all seats declared, this is file data- NDA-125, Mahagathbandhan- 110

With this, the way for Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive time has been cleared, although this time his party JDU has not got success like 2015. This time the JDU has got only 43 seats as compared to 71 seats in 2015. At that time, Kumar won the election with Lalu Prasad’s RJD and Congress. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: RJD raised questions on the counting of votes, BJP said – Khesiani cat pillar ….

This time the RJD has emerged as the single largest party by owning 75 seats. The BJP, which seemed to be leading in the early hours of counting, came second with 74 seats after counting of 16 hours of votes. JDU has suffered a lot due to Chirag Paswan’s LJP. LJP won one seat, but it damaged JDU in at least 30 seats. Also Read – NDA towards absolute majority in Bihar, PM Modi claimed victory, said – New decade will be of Bihar

Apart from the BJP’s 74 seats and the JDU’s 43 seats, the Hindustani Awam Morcha got four seats and the Vikasthi Insan Party (VIP) four among the ruling coalition partners. In the opposition grand alliance, RJD won 75 seats, Congress 19, CPI Male 12 and CPI and CPI-M won two seats each.

In this election, AIMIM has won five seats and LJP and BSP one each. Independent candidate has been successful in winning one seat