bihar election results 2020 LIVE: JDU’s big statement before the result – NDA government will be formed again under Nitish’s leadership

bihar election results 2020 live: The result of Bihar assembly election can come by this evening and then it will be known whose government will be formed again in Bihar. Before the result, JDU has given a big statement. JDU state president Vashisht Narayan Singh has said during a conversation with reporters that the NDA will again form the government in Bihar under Nitish’s leadership. Amid the trends in the ruling NDA getting an edge in the counting of Bihar elections, JDU on Tuesday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government again under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the state.

According to the Election Commission data, according to the trends in counting of Bihar assembly elections, the NDA is leading in 122 seats out of 243 seats, while the Opposition Grand Alliance is leading in 102 seats, but it is also being said that the number is ever Can change and turn around.

In the counting trends, BJP is leading in 72 seats, while its ally JDU is leading in 46 seats and VIP party in 7 seats. The RJD is leading in 62 seats, while the Congress is leading in 21 seats, CPI-Male in 13 seats, CPI 3 and CPI-2 in the seats.

JDU state president Vashisht Narayan Singh told reporters, “I have been saying for a long time that the NDA will form a government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the state. The opposition launched a campaign to mislead the voters. “

When asked who would lead the government from BJP or JDU, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda have made it very clear on many occasions that who will form the government. . At the same time, Bihar Pradesh BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, however, has asked the media to wait till 5 pm for a response.