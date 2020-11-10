Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE: Long wait for results, counting of votes may go on till late night

Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE: The Election Commission said on Tuesday that the counting of Bihar assembly elections will take longer than usual and it will run till late night, because 63 percent more EVMs have been used this time. Let us know that the counting of votes for Bihar assembly elections is going on from eight in the morning. Also Read – Bihar Election Result: Where PM Modi rallies, know what is the condition of those seats

Election Commission officials told journalists in the national capital that about 4.16 crore votes were cast in the elections held in three phases, out of which more than one crore votes were counted till 1:30 PM. In Bihar, 57.09 percent of the total 7.3 million voters exercised their franchise. An official said that there has been no technical problem in the counting of votes.

Kovid-19 The Commission had increased the number of polling stations this time as compared to the 2015 Legislative Assembly elections to follow the rule of maintaining social distance in view of the global epidemic. Earlier, around 65,000 polling stations were set up in the 2015 election, which was increased to 1.06 lakh this time. Due to this, electronic voting machines (EVMs) also had to be used more.

This time the number of voters at each polling station was fixed from 1,000 to 1,500, to ensure social distance. For this, the number of polling stations had to increase. Bihar’s Deputy Election Commissioner Bihar Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, “We hope that the counting of votes will be finished tonight as per the process.”

He said that in the 2015 assembly elections, the counting of votes was done at 38 places, but this time, counting is being done at 55 places to ensure social distance. This time the number of tables in each hall has been reduced from 14 to seven. Bhushan said that counting of votes will be held in different constituencies in 19 to 51 rounds.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, in charge of EVMs, while replying to the question of some people regarding the reliability of EVMs, said that “no tampering” can take place from the machine and the Supreme Court has justified the use of this device many times. .