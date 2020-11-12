Bihar Election Results 2020: Nitish will resign as CM, ministers will change their faces in cabinet

Bihar Election Results 2020: After the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020, now Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) will soon submit his resignation to Governor Fagu Chauhan. The list of 243 newly elected MLAs (MLAs) of the 17th assembly election in Bihar has also been submitted by the Election Commission to Governor Fagu Chauhan. In this way, the faces of ministers in the new cabinet will also change. Also Read – Bihar Election Results 2020: Kaun Banega Nitish’s minister … After the victory of the magic figure, the screw will now be stuck in the NDA

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Sriniwas went to Raj Bhavan on Thursday, November 12 to complete the formalities of handing over the list of newly elected MLAs for the assembly elections. Now after this, the Governor of Bihar will direct the Cabinet and Parliamentary Affairs Department to dissolve the 16th Assembly. After this, the Governor will invite the largest coalition to form the government in Bihar on the basis of majority. Also Read – Bihar MLC Election 2020: BJP won from Patna, Manjhi-Sushil met Nitish, intensified politics in Bihar, know LIVE Updates

Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to Governor Fagu Chauhan soon to dissolve the 16th Assembly and after this the formality of the formation of the 17th will begin. Also Read – Salutations to the public for giving majority to NDA, thank PM Modi: Nitish Kumar

Let us know that the results of the elections held in 243 seats have been reached and in these the NDA alliance has got more than the majority. In such a situation, NDA is now waiting for an invitation to form the government from Raj Bhavan. BJP has emerged as the largest party in the NDA, in such a situation, it is believed that this time the number of BJP ministers will increase in the new government. Explain that the number of BJP ministers in the present government is 13.

Many ministers of the government have lost elections in the 17th assembly elections in Bihar. JDU has the highest number of ministers among the losers. At the same time, two BJP ministers have also lost the election, in which Municipal Development and Housing Minister Suresh Sharma from Muzaffarpur and Mines and Ghosts Minister Brij Kishore Bind from Chainpur have been rejected by the public this time.

Who has got how many seats in the assembly elections… ..

RJD-75

BJP 74

JDU 43

Congress 19

Left 16

AIMEM-5

Vip-4

We -4

LJP-1

BSP-1

Independent-1