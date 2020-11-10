Bihar Election Results 2020: Owaisi’s party in these 5 seats of Seemanchal celebrates from Bihar to Hyderabad

Bihar Election Results 2020: The situation of Bihar election results is now clearing up. NDA is on the majority side. The Grand Alliance is lagging behind by a few seats. At the same time, these elections are proving to be very beneficial for Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). AIMIM has won five seats. AIMIM has won the seat on these five seats of Seemanchal. AIMIM was contesting 14 seats, winning 5 of them. Also Read – Bihar Election: Owaisi’s AIMIM and BSP may become kingmakers in a thorn contest, still waiting for final results

Asaduddin Owaisi contested the elections along with Bahujan Samaj Party and RLSP. Of these, Bahujan Samaj Party has also won one seat. While the account of RLSP is also not open. Upendra Kushwaha's party RLSP has asked to review the defeat. Meanwhile, Owaisi has been in advantage in this election.

#WATCH: Celebrations outside Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad, Telangana; his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has won one seat in #Bihar and is leading on four seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. pic.twitter.com/QAaEuaNm8H
– ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

The victory of five candidates has given AIMIM an entry in Bihar politics. After the victory, Owaisi said that the Seemanchal area is very backward. His party will work for development here. Every year people struggle with floods, they will be helped. Owaisi said that people of Bihar have given a lot of respect. We will fulfill our promises. There is a celebration from AIMIM’s victory from Bihar to Hyderabad. There is a strong celebration at Owaisi’s residence. Fireworks were lit here. Drums are being played here.