Bihar Election Results 2020: Tej Pratap ahead of 2500 votes, giving stiff competition to JDU in Hasanpur

Hasanpur Election Results 2020:

Live Updates and Latest News- In the early trends, Tejpratap Yadav was ahead, but later he fell behind. Then in a while, he has again surpassed JDU's Rajkumar Rai. Counting of votes continues in Hasanpur.

—————————

Lalu’s Lal has a test

Today is an important day for Bihar. Today assembly elections 2020 votes are going to be counted. This time RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tejpratap Yadav (former health minister of Bihar) has tried his luck from Hasanpar assembly seat in Samastipur district (Hasanpar assembly seat) leaving his last seat Mahua.

In this seat, he faces Raj Kumar Rai of JDU and Manish Kumar Sahni of LJP. But the main contest is between JDU leader Raj Kumar Rai and Tej Pratap Yadav. Tej Pratap Yadav contested from Mahua assembly constituency in Vaishali district in the 2015 elections and defeated Ravindra Rai of Hindustani Awam Morcha.

In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav received 66927 votes with 43.34 per cent vote share, while Ravindra Rai received only 38772 votes with 25.11 per cent vote share last time. Tej Pratap Yadav served as a cabinet minister for health in the state government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Raj Kumar Rai has won from Hasanpur assembly seat twice – in 2010 and 2015. In the last assembly election, the JDU leader won the Hasanpur constituency by more than 30,000 votes. He defeated Vinod Chaudhary of RLSP. Raj Kumar got 63094 votes, while Chaudhary could get only 33494 votes.

Since 2000, Hasanpur was represented in 2005 by JDU (3 times) and RJD. Hasanpur constituency was won twice by Sunil Kumar Pushpam of RJD. On November 3, the second phase of voting took place on Hasanpur assembly seat.