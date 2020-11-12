Bihar Election Results 2020: Who will become Nitish’s minister … after the victory of the magic figure, now the NDA will be screwed

Bihar Election Results 2020: NDA has achieved magic figure in Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020. After this, the exercise of government formation has started. Discussion has also started on new formula for addition and subtraction in NDA. It has been decided that only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be present and the process of his swearing in will take place only after Diwali. But in the meantime, how many MLAs will become ministers are being discussed. Also Read – Bihar MLC Election 2020: Today is counting of MLC elections, when will Nitish take oath as CM, know LIVE Updates

According to information received from the sources, two out of seven MLAs can get a chance to become ministers, this formula is being considered. However, this formula may also change when the top leaders of the NDA sit.

As per rules, Bihar can have a maximum of 36 ministers in the cabinet including the Chief Minister and this time 125 NDA MLAs have won, including 43 from JDU and 74 from BJP. While we and VIPs also have four MLAs. The BJP has elected the highest number of MLAs and according to the current formula, if we and joined the VIP cabinet, there can be one minister each from both parties, while 13 from JDU and 21 ministers from BJP.

At the same time, according to the news coming from the political corridors, JDU and BJP quota can be made equal ministers in the government at present and members of constituents can be made ministers according to the number force in future if the cabinet expansion. But some political experts also believe that there will be pressure on the BJP from the MLAs to get more ministerial posts.

At the same time, the NDA leader will decide after the mutual meeting, which party will be in the account of the Speaker. On a question in this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in an interview to the news channel that in politics, there is no elder brother and younger brother. Which party will have more ministers is not an issue.