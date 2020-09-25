Bihar election results and final of IPL 2020, double blast on November 10

Bihar Assembly Elections IPL 2020 final: Election Commission of India on Friday announced the dates of Bihar assembly elections (bihar assembly elections 2020). Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told that Bihar assembly elections will be in total three phases. The special thing is that the results of Bihar elections will come on 10 November. This day is going to be very important. On November 10, the final of the IPL (IPL 2020) being played in the UAE will be held. Please tell that in view of the Corona crisis, BCCI is organizing IPL in UAE. Also Read – IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians shared this special message by sharing photo of Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha and son Agastya

The day of November 10 is very important in terms of politics and sports. In the Corona era, where any event of the IPL has been possible, then there are many precautions being taken about the election. The special thing about Bihar election is that this is the first major election in the country which is happening in the midst of Corona crisis. Therefore, more and more attention is being kept on this election.

Bihar election date and full information-

In the first phase elections will be held in 71 assembly constituencies of 16 districts.

In the second phase, polling will be held in 94 assembly constituencies of total 17 districts.

In the third phase, voting will be held in 78 assembly constituencies of 15 districts.

Notification will be issued on October 1 for the first phase.

Voting for the first phase will be held on October 28.

Voting for the second phase will be held on November 3.

The third phase will be voted on November 7.

The counting of votes will be done on 10 November.

In the first phase of voting, votes will be cast at about 31,000 booths.

In the second phase, votes will be cast at 42,000 booths.

In the third phase, votes will be cast at 33 and a half thousand booths.

The Election Commission of India has extended the time of one hour for voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. It is special that due to Corona, this time online nominations will also be available, but candidates will have to submit a printout of the nomination.

Speaking of IPL, the schedule of playoffs and finals will be released later. However, the final date is fixed which is 10 November.