Bihar Election: RJD announced list of 42 candidates for first phase, see list

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the wake of Bihar assembly elections, RJD has released the official list of its candidates for the first phase of voting on October 28. Under this, the most important in the list of 42 candidates is the name of Uday Narayan Choudhary (Uday Narayan Choudhary) who will contest the former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi from Imamganj, while Anant Singh has also been made a candidate from Mokama seat.

These are RJD candidates….

Savitri Devi from Chachai

-Rahul Tiwari from Shahpur

-Suday Yadav from Jehanabad

-Sheikhpura to Vijay Samrat

-Jamui to Vijay Prakash

Ram Jagun Lohia from Jagdishpur

-Belhar to Ramdev Yadav

Nabinagar to W. Singh

-Vibha Devi from Nevada

-Makhdumpur to Satish Das

-Belaganj to Surendra Yadav

Sarvjit Kumar from Bodh Gaya

-Ramgarh to Sudhakar Singh

-Jajha to Rajendra Yadav

-Nokha to Anita Devi

Rishi Singh from Obra

– Prahlad Yadav from Suryagarh

-D divine light from Tarapur

Rekha Paswan from Mausdhari

-Catoria to Sweety Hembrom

-Goh to Bhim Singh

Uday Narayan Chaudhary from Imamganj

-Banka to Dr. Javed Ansari

-Buthi Kumar Verma from Kurtha

Shambhu Nath Yadav from Brahmapur

– Sangeeta Devi from Mohaniya

-Dinara to Vijay Mandal

-Sherghati to Manju Aggarwal

Fateh Bahadur Kushwaha from Dehri

Avinash Kumar from Munger

Mohammad Nihal Uddin from Rafiganj

Saroj Yadav from Badhra

Vinay Yadav from Gurua

-Barachatti to Samta Devi

Ajay Yadav from the north

Bhabhua to Bharat Bind

-Dhoriya to Bhudev Prasad

-Sendesh to Kiran Devi

-Sasaram to Vijay Gupta

-Movid Kamran from Govindpur

-Rajauli to Prakashvir

-Mokama to Anant Singh

Let us know that out of the total 71 seats in the first phase, almost all the candidates were given seats on the RJD’s seats on Tuesday. By late Monday night, RJD had given symbols to 32 of its candidates. On Tuesday, the remaining nine candidates were also given symbols.