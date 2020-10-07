Bihar Election: ‘Son of Mallah’ Mukesh Sahni’s party VIP’s bat, BJP gave 11 seats

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The developing Isan Party (VIP), which joined Bihar, has received a big gift from the NDA. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has given 11 seats to the Vikas Insan Party (VIP) from its quota and Mukesh Sahni, the president of Vikas Insan Party has also announced its candidates. Also Read – Bihar Election: Bahubali Anant Singh, RJD has given ticket to enroll from prisoner van

This was informed by Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP President of Bihar in the Joint Press Conference of BJP and VIP at 2.15 pm on Wednesday. At the press conference, Mukesh Sahni said that they had lost their way, but have now come back home. At the press conference, Sahni also clarified that the BJP, JDU, HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha) and VIP are the only parties in the NDA and only these parties have the right to use the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in elections.

Mukesh Sahni said that the NDA is with the backward. He described BJP and JDU as big brothers and said that Nitish Kumar has to be made the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to strengthen his hand. In the mahagathbandhan, a dagger was stabbed in my back, but the NDA applied the ointment. Mukesh Sahni said that there is no condition in joining the NDA, he will fulfill the responsibility which will be given.