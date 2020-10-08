Bihar Election: Why Nitish is kind to Manju Verma, who came after the jail, gave ticket

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU has released the list of all its 115 candidates for the Bihar elections together on Wednesday. There are also some names in this list on which serious cases are registered. One of them is a former minister of the Nitish government, who has even gone to jail on charges of possessing illegal cartridges. Also Read – Bihar Election: Raghuvansh Babu did not listen, Tejashwi gave lantern to Rama Singh

Not only this, the name of this former minister and her husband had also cropped up in the Muzaffarpur Girls' Home Scandal, due to which he resigned from the party, then he was also suspended by the JDU. Being given tickets to Manju Verma, people are surprised how Nitish has again reposed faith in Manju, what is the helplessness.

JDU, which released its list of 115 candidates yesterday, also named Kumari Manju Verma at number 64. She is the same Manju Verma who was the social welfare minister of Bihar till the girl child homicide case came to light and her husband was exposed to a deep connection with Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the girl child homicide case. The victim girls of the girl child house had made serious allegations against Manju Verma's husband Chandreshwar Verma. After this Manju Verma resigned from his post, showing frills.

A few days later, in connection with the investigation of the Muzaffarpur Girls’ Home case, a case of Arms Act was registered against Manju when she received weapons from Manju’s residence during the CBI raid. In this case, after the Supreme Court’s comment, the police had increased the pressure on Manju Verma, after which he surrendered. Manju Verma has gone to jail with her husband Verma ji.

Despite this, Nitish Kumar has reposed faith in Manju Verma and once again gave him JDU ticket from Begusarai to Cheria Bariarpur assembly seat. Everyone is shocked by this decision.