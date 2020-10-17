Bihar Elections 2020: BJP released fresh list of star campaigners, names of these two leaders added

BJP fresh list of start campaigners: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the latest list of start campaigners for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Two leaders’ names have been added to it. In which the names of Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajiv Pratap Rudy have been included. The names of PM Narendra Modi and 30 other leaders are included in this list. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: Randeep Surjewala said- ‘This election is a new path and a new sky versus Hindu-Muslim election’

Let us know that in the list that was released to the star campaigners for the election campaign of BJP's first phase, the names of these two BGP leaders were not missing.

Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Mahagathbandhan takes oath for change of Bihar, issued manifesto

PM Narendra Modi will hold 12 rallies

Let us know that the biggest star campaigner of BJP is PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will hold 12 rallies for the Bihar assembly elections. PM Modi’s rally will begin on October 23 from Sasaram. On the same day, she will also address two more rallies which will be held in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Star campaigners such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Union Minister Smriti Irani will hold rallies.

The number of PM’s rally at different stages will vary

In the first phase, the PM will have three rallies, through which he will call on the public to win the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on 71 seats. His other 9 rallies will be for the second and third phase seats, in which the first rally will be held in Darbhanga on October 8, the second in Muzaffarpur and the third in Patna.