Bihar Elections 2020: BJP released list of 27 candidates from Bihar, ticket to shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The BJP has released the list of its 27 candidates as soon as the seats are divided with JDU, the constituent of Bihar assembly elections NDA. BJP has given ticket to shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui assembly. Let us know that on Tuesday, seats were divided in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday. In this, BJP will contest 121 seats, while JD (U) won 122 seats. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Another blow to the Grand Alliance, Hemant Soren’s JMM will contest elections alone in Bihar

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party gave its approval to 27 names for the upcoming assembly elections 2020 in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These seats came in BJP’s share in Bihar, see list here

A release issued by the party said that these names were approved in the Central Election Committee meeting chaired by JP Nadda on Sunday. Other members of the Central Election Committee, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, attended the meeting. Also Read – Jolt to BJP in Bihar, BJP State Vice President joins LJP

Pawan Kumar Yadav from Kahalgaon assembly seat

The party has made Pawan Kumar Yadav its candidate from Kahalgaon assembly seat. In the last assembly election, this seat went to the part of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). LJP made Neeraj Kumar Mandal its candidate from here. He had to face defeat at the hands of senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh.

Have tried bets on candidates who lost the last election

From Banka Assembly, the party has reposed confidence in the sitting MLA Ram Narayan Mandal, while in Katoriya, Munger and Flood assembly seats, the party has tried to bet on the candidates who lost the last election. Nikki Hembram from Katoria and Pranab Kumar Yadav from Munger have been made candidates. Gyanendra Kumar Singh will be the party’s candidate this time too.

Vijay Kumar Sinha again the candidate

According to the list of candidates released by the party, MLA from Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha has been declared his candidate again. Similarly, Brij Kishore Bind, who won the last election from Chainpur Assembly, has been given a ticket.

Shreyasi Singh joined BJP on Sunday, got ticket on Tuesday

The BJP party has given tickets to five women candidates. The party has announced the Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi Singh as its candidate from Jamui assembly. She joined the BJP on Sunday. She is the daughter of former Union minister and socialist leader Digvijay Singh.

From Banka Assembly, the party has reposed confidence in the sitting MLA Ram Narayan Mandal, while in Katoriya, Munger and Flood assembly seats, the party has tried to bet on the candidates who lost the last election. Nikki Hembram from Katoria and Pranab Kumar Yadav from Munger have been made candidates. Gyanendra Kumar Singh will be the party’s candidate this time too.

Faith again on Ashok Singh from Ramgarh

Similarly, Amarendra Pratap Singh, who lost the last election, has once again been made the party’s candidate from Ara assembly constituency. Expressing confidence in Ashok Singh from Ramgarh, the party has made him its candidate. He was defeated by Ambika Singh of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by more than 8000 votes in the last election.

Narinjan Ram candidate lost by a margin of 7744 votes

The party has once again made Narinjan Ram its candidate from Mohania. In the last election, he had lost to Sanjay Kumar of Congress by a margin of 7744 votes. According to the list of candidates released by the party, Vijay Kumar Sinha, MLA from Lakhisarai, has been declared as the candidate again. Similarly, Brij Kishore Bind, who won the last election from Chainpur Assembly, has been given a ticket.

Rinki Rani Pandey was re-nominated by the party

Rinki Rani Pandey, who won the last by-election from Bhabua, has been re-nominated by the party. She is the wife of BJP leader Anand Bhushan Pandey, who won the last assembly election. The by-election was held on the seat due to untimely demise of Anand Bhushan Pandey.

Atul Kumar from Brickram assembly seat, Raghavendra Pratap Singh from Barhra, Kaushal Kumar Singh from Tarari

The party won the Atul Kumar from Brickram Assembly seat, Raghavendra Pratap Singh from Barhara, Kaushal Kumar Singh from Tarari, Munni Devi from Shahpur, Satyanarayan Singh Yadav from Dihri, Rajeshwar Raj from Karakat, Manoj Kumar Sharma from Goh, Ramadhar Singh from Aurangabad. BJP has fielded Rajeev Nandan Dangi, Hari Manjhi from Bodh Gaya, Virender Singh from Wazirganj, Kanhaiya Kumar Rajwar from Rajauli, Anil Singh from Hisua and Aruna Devi from Warsaliganj.

BJP will contest on 121 seats while JD (U) will contest on 122 seats

Let me tell you that today, on Tuesday, seats were divided in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday. In this, the BJP will contest 121 seats, while the JD (U) portion won 122 seats.

Nitish Kumar is the leader of the NDA in Bihar

Japa is separated from NDA in Bihar this time alone due to differences with JD (U). LJP leader Chirag Paswan has been constantly questioning Nitish Kumar’s leadership. While giving a shock to LJP, BJP today made it clear that Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar and the alliance will contest elections under his leadership.