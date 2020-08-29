Bihar Elections 2020: CM Nitish Kumar said – By the end of 2020, all the households in the state will get clean drinking water

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday that clean drinking water facility will be made available in all the houses of the state by the end of this year. Kumar said that this work was hampered due to epidemics and floods in many parts of the state, but the target of providing piped water supply to a total of 89 lakh houses across the state will still be achieved by the end of October. Also Read – Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore, relief from flood and drought

"Every house in the state will have clean drinking water by 2020," he said. The Chief Minister said that a total of 51.88 lakh houses have already been brought under the ambitious project and the remaining work will be completed by October.

Kumar, in a program, inaugurated and started work under the "Har ghar tap tap water" scheme of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) at a cost of Rs 11,501 crore. According to an official release, he said that he has been told that similar targets have been set for the country by 2024.

Let us tell you that by the end of this year assembly elections are due in Bihar, in such a situation every political party is trying to woo the public. Election dates have not been announced yet, but in Bihar, the election rhetoric, election promises and electoral stirring are clearly visible. Recently, CM Nitish Kumar made another announcement that if his government comes to power again, he will connect all the villages of the state with paved roads.