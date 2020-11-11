Bihar Elections 2020: Congress-RJD accused of counting votes, then Election Commission said this big thing

Bihar Vidhan Chunav 2020: In the backdrop of Congress and RJD allegations of alleged disturbances in counting of votes in some assembly seats in Bihar, the Election Commission said on Tuesday that it has never been under pressure from anyone. Commission general secretary Umesh Sinha also said that all procedures are being followed in the counting of votes. Also Read – Bihar Election Result 2020 Chirag Paswan: Chirag Paswan himself won a seat, but Nitish made BJP’s younger brother

"The commission is fully prepared and the counting of votes is being done correctly," he told reporters. The Commission has never been under pressure from anyone. The procedures are being followed. The results will be announced after completing these procedures. "

Sinha said that re-verification will be done in the seats where the difference between the loss and victory is less than the rejected postal ballots. The Election Commission said again in its press conference at 1 pm that the result of 223 seats has been declared and the final result will come "in an hour".

On the Commission’s website at 2.45 pm it was said that the results have been declared on 234 seats and now the result of only nine seats is yet to come. Earlier, a delegation of Congress and RJD leaders met Election Commission officials in Patna and accused them of defeating their candidates in some seats and demanded re-counting of some seats.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, citing some seats, “This is neither a practice of democracy nor is it legally correct. Where is the Election Commission? Commission officials say that 1.6 lakh ballot papers were transferred electronically from people associated with various government services. Around 52,000 postal letters were used by people over 80 years of age and PwDs.

The authorities rejected the allegations that the counting of postal letters was stopped midway. Kovid-19 The Commission had increased the number of polling stations this time as compared to the 2015 assembly elections to follow the rule of maintaining social distance in the wake of the global epidemic.

Earlier, around 65,000 polling stations were set up in the 2015 election, which was increased to 1.06 lakh this time. Due to this, electronic voting machines (EVMs) also had to be used more. This time the number of voters at every polling station was fixed from 1,000 to 1,500, so that social distance could be ensured. For this, the number of polling stations had to increase.